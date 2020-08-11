Military members of Joint Task Force-Bravo check the ruins of homes for survivors of Hurricane Eta in Panama, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo is trained and prepared to support U.S. foreign disaster assistance efforts within Central America as well as search and rescue operations. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6417159
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-KY568-004
|Resolution:
|1156x521
|Size:
|139.84 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-B members search debris for survivors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT