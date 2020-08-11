Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-B members search debris for survivors [Image 1 of 3]

    PANAMA

    11.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Military members of Joint Task Force-Bravo check the ruins of homes for survivors of Hurricane Eta in Panama, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo is trained and prepared to support U.S. foreign disaster assistance efforts within Central America as well as search and rescue operations. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 17:46
    VIRIN: 201108-F-KY568-004
    Location: PA
    Chinook
    CH47
    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

