Col. Riley awarded Legion of Merit

Brig. Gen. Virginia I. Gaglio, Chief of Staff and Air Component Commander, Massachusetts Air National Guard, awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Sean D. Riley at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Nov. 7, 2020. Riley received the Legion of Merit for his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the success of Air Force intelligence operations during his previous time as commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

