    JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama

    PANAMA

    11.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo partnered with SINAPROC to deliver urgent-live saving supplies of water and 10,000 pounds of food, Nov.7, 2020, to a community in Panama that had been isolated for 96 hours after the effects of Hurricane Eta. Our 1-228 Aviation Regiment has the capability to provide aviation support and conduct medical evacuation operations throughout Central America. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

