    Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020

    Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Dental assistant contractors conduct dental exams on military personnel at the 182nd Airlift Wing Nov. 7, 2020, in Peoria, Ill. Health exams ensure that personnel on base are always mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6417045
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-UY850-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020, by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020
    Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020
    Drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Nov. 7, 2020

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    dental
    medical readiness

