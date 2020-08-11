A B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of UNITAS LXI at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 8, 2020. The exercise was done to test interoperability and communication between the partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:20 Photo ID: 6417020 VIRIN: 201108-F-NP461-1060 Resolution: 5027x2828 Size: 3.72 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.