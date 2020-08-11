Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI

A B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of UNITAS LXI at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 8, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

