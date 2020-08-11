Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI [Image 1 of 3]

    Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of UNITAS LXI at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 8, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:20
    Photo ID: 6417018
    VIRIN: 201108-F-NP461-1051
    Resolution: 5266x2962
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

