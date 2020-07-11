U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Bartlett, with the 156th Airlift Wing, leads a crew to pack a C17 aircraft during a training mission for exercise Sunbird Fury, at the 119th Air National Guard Base, Fargo N.D., Nov. 7, 2020. [U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nathanael Baardson]
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6417017
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-DT469-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C17 Loaded at N.D. Air National Guard Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT