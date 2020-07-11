U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Bartlett, with the 156th Airlift Wing, leads a crew to pack a C17 aircraft during a training mission for exercise Sunbird Fury, at the 119th Air National Guard Base, Fargo N.D., Nov. 7, 2020. [U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nathanael Baardson]

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:18 Photo ID: 6417017 VIRIN: 201107-Z-DT469-1004 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 5.19 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C17 Loaded at N.D. Air National Guard Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.