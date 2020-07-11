U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Olivia Grant, a loadmaster with the 156th Airlift Wing, operates a winch on a C17 aircraft during a training mission for exercise Sunbird Fury, at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo N.D., Nov. 7, 2020. [U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nathanael Baardson]
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6417014
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-DT469-1001
|Resolution:
|2661x3996
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
This work, C17 Loaded at N.D. Air National Guard Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
