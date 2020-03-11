15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS

201103-M-JX780-1144 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Marines with India Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit stage a high mobility artillery rocket system prior to a simulated fire mission during a field training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

