    15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS [Image 2 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201103-M-JX780-1144 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Marines with India Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit stage a high mobility artillery rocket system prior to a simulated fire mission during a field training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    This work, 15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAAT
    HIMARS
    trucks
    15th MEU
    JLTV
    MKIARG15MEU

