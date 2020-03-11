201103-M-JX780-1144 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Marines with India Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit stage a high mobility artillery rocket system prior to a simulated fire mission during a field training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6416888
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-JX780-1144
|Resolution:
|4911x3274
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
