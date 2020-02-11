201102-M-JX780-1219 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Nov. 2, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Cordero, a machine gunner with Combined Anti-Armor Team 2, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security from the turret of a joint light tactical vehicle during a field training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 11:36 Photo ID: 6416887 VIRIN: 201102-M-JX780-1219 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 6.76 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines establish firing points with HIMARS [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.