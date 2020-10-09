U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Boulanger, an Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, climbs a tower in preparation to replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6416491
|VIRIN:
|200911-Z-XE741-005
|Resolution:
|2694x4038
|Size:
|331.62 KB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, ME, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tower Climb- Camp Chamberlain, by MSgt Travis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
