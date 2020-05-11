Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf

201105-N-N0146-1494 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 05 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts maneuvers during a joint maritime security patrol exercise with the Kuwait Naval Force and Coast Guard in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 5. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Mathew Funkhouser)

