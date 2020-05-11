Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf

201105-N-FP334-1160 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 05 2020) The Kuwait Coast Guard fast patrol boat Marzoug (P 314), U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326), and guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), not pictured, steam in formation during a joint maritime security patrol exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 5. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Location: ARABIAN GULF