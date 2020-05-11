Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 6]

    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201105-N-FP334-1160 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 05 2020) The Kuwait Coast Guard fast patrol boat Marzoug (P 314), U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326), and guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), not pictured, steam in formation during a joint maritime security patrol exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 5. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 08:13
    Photo ID: 6416325
    VIRIN: 201105-N-FP334-1160
    Resolution: 5168x3445
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf
    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf
    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf
    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf
    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf
    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kuwait and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Exercise in North Arabian Gulf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Destroyer
    Maiden Deployment
    Al Yarmook
    Aquidneck
    Monomoy
    C5F
    Ralph Johnson
    USCENTCOMPA
    Marzoug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT