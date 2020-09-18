Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RECREACTION FACILITIES, EATERIES REOPEN ON CAMP LEMONNIER

    DJIBOUTI

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Staff Sgt. Josh Truman, left, assigned to Task Force Bayonet, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, hits golf balls at the newly reopened golf cages facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Sept. 18, 2020. The reopening of many quality of life facilities, including eateries and recreation spaces, is part of phase four of the unified base reopening plan supporting the reduction of COVID-19 response restrictions on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 01:21
    Photo ID: 6416172
    VIRIN: 200918-N-RF885-0072
    Resolution: 4408x3213
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: DJ
