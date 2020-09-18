RECREACTION FACILITIES, EATERIES REOPEN ON CAMP LEMONNIER

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Staff Sgt. Josh Truman, left, assigned to Task Force Bayonet, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, hits golf balls at the newly reopened golf cages facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Sept. 18, 2020. The reopening of many quality of life facilities, including eateries and recreation spaces, is part of phase four of the unified base reopening plan supporting the reduction of COVID-19 response restrictions on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

