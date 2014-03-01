mobility exercise Tropic Tempest

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing participate in Exercise Tropic Tempest at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Tropic Tempest demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only is the 15th Wing prepared to generate and deploy combat power from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, but is ready to receive, stage and enable onward movement of follow-on forces.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )
