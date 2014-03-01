Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility exercise Tropic Tempest [Image 9 of 28]

    Mobility exercise Tropic Tempest

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing participate in Exercise Tropic Tempest at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Tropic Tempest demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Not only is the 15th Wing prepared to generate and deploy combat power from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, but is ready to receive, stage and enable onward movement of follow-on forces.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    Date Taken: 01.03.2014
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 22:27
    Photo ID: 6416142
    VIRIN: 201106-F-RE693-0009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility exercise Tropic Tempest [Image 28 of 28], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

