Members of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing discuss experiences and understanding of racial equality at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2020. Leaders and Helping Agencies within the 432nd WG/432nd AEW have hosted town halls and encouraged Airmen to continue these conversations in the squadron and in small groups to improve diverse inclusivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6416044
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-UA265-1003
|Resolution:
|4096x2499
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diversity, Inclusion discussion group at Creech AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Haley Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT