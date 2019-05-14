Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diversity, Inclusion discussion group at Creech AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    Diversity, Inclusion discussion group at Creech AFB

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing discuss experiences and understanding of racial equality at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2020. Leaders and Helping Agencies within the 432nd WG/432nd AEW have hosted town halls and encouraged Airmen to continue these conversations in the squadron and in small groups to improve diverse inclusivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2019
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6416044
    VIRIN: 200826-F-UA265-1003
    Resolution: 4096x2499
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity, Inclusion discussion group at Creech AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Haley Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New 432nd WG IG sworn in
    Diversity, Inclusion discussion group at Creech AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    discussion
    Diversity
    Stronger Together
    Inclusion
    Hunters
    one team
    432nd Wing
    Hunter Family
    small groups
    COVID-19
    social distaning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT