    50th CES to install new light poles

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Gideon Slayton, Colorado Lighting technician, unloads boxes containing light pole parts, Nov. 6, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron is scheduled to replace 176 light poles here starting mid-November. The new light poles replace current ones, which have been on the installation for over 32 years, with improved engineering. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:48
    Photo ID: 6415996
    VIRIN: 201106-X-KF582-1001
    Resolution: 5176x3329
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Department of Defense
    Civil Engineer
    installation
    Peterson
    Air Force
    Schriever
    Space Force
    light poles

