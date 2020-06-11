50th CES to install new light poles

Gideon Slayton, Colorado Lighting technician, unloads boxes containing light pole parts, Nov. 6, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron is scheduled to replace 176 light poles here starting mid-November. The new light poles replace current ones, which have been on the installation for over 32 years, with improved engineering. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6415996
|VIRIN:
|201106-X-KF582-1001
|Resolution:
|5176x3329
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
