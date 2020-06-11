201106-N-KM072-010 (KEY WEST, Fla.) An F-5N Tiger-II from Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 “Sun Downers” takes off from Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field during the last day of training before the potential bad weather resulting from Eta. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:32 Photo ID: 6415983 VIRIN: 201106-N-KM072-010 Resolution: 7081x3914 Size: 23.33 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training at NAS Key West ahead of Eta [Image 11 of 11], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.