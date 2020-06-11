Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training at NAS Key West ahead of Eta [Image 9 of 11]

    Training at NAS Key West ahead of Eta

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    201106-N-KM072-010 (KEY WEST, Fla.) An F-5N Tiger-II from Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 “Sun Downers” takes off from Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field during the last day of training before the potential bad weather resulting from Eta. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:32
    Photo ID: 6415983
    VIRIN: 201106-N-KM072-010
    Resolution: 7081x3914
    Size: 23.33 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training at NAS Key West ahead of Eta [Image 11 of 11], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

