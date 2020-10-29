Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201029-A-LS252-040 [Image 2 of 2]

    201029-A-LS252-040

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment participate in yoga training on Oct. 29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020
    Photo ID: 6415753
    VIRIN: 201029-A-LS252-040
    Resolution: 5030x3353
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201029-A-LS252-040 [Image 2 of 2], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pilot program brings mindfulness, yoga to BCT

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    yoga
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    BCT
    mindfulness
    3-34
    CIMT

