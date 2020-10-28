Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201028-A-LS252-013 [Image 1 of 2]

    201028-A-LS252-013

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Treva Anderson, give trainees with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment a briefing on mindfulness training on Oct. 28.

    This work, 201028-A-LS252-013 [Image 2 of 2], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    201028-A-LS252-013
    201029-A-LS252-040

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pilot program brings mindfulness, yoga to BCT

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    yoga
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    BCT
    mindfulness
    3-34
    CIMT

