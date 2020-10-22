U.S. Military Academy cadets did a virtual West Point STEM Outreach virtually with 20 eighth grade Design and Innovation Course students at Bridgetown Middle School in Cincinnati, Oct. 22. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6415730
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-A3342-1001
|Resolution:
|1473x723
|Size:
|138.73 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadets take part in first virtual LEADS event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadets take part in first virtual LEADS event
LEAVE A COMMENT