    RQ-21 Blackjack Launch [Image 9 of 12]

    RQ-21 Blackjack Launch

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1 set up and launch a RQ-21 "Blackjack" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Canon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The RQ-21 is designed to support Marine Corps mission readiness by providing forward reconnaissance without having to put Marine Corps personnel at risk.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:39
    Photo ID: 6415570
    VIRIN: 201105-M-AS595-1092
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RQ-21 Blackjack Launch [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

