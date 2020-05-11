U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1 set up and launch a RQ-21 "Blackjack" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Canon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The RQ-21 is designed to support Marine Corps mission readiness by providing forward reconnaissance without having to put Marine Corps personnel at risk.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6415570
|VIRIN:
|201105-M-AS595-1092
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RQ-21 Blackjack Launch [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
