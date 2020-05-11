U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1 set up and launch a RQ-21 "Blackjack" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Canon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The RQ-21 is designed to support Marine Corps mission readiness by providing forward reconnaissance without having to put Marine Corps personnel at risk.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:40 Photo ID: 6415568 VIRIN: 201105-M-AS595-1140 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.31 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RQ-21 Blackjack Launch [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.