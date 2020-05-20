Officials in video spell out steps on-post schools will take in cases of COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. – In a May 2020 photo at the 1st Division Child Development Center, a staff member takes the temperature of a child at the start of a day, a safety measure done each morning at the CDC as part of Fort Benning's effort to limit spread of COVID-19. What steps Fort Benning authorities will take if COVID-19 occurs within an on-post school, as well as guidance on how parents can help protect their children and others from the virus, is the subject of a video hosted by the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning, Col. Matthew Scalia. Appearing with Scalia in the video are Dr. Christy Huddleston, southeast district superintendent with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), and Lt. Col. Scott H. Robinson, chief of Fort Benning's Public Health Department at Martin Army Community Hospital.



(U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

