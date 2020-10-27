John Paul Jones PASSEX with Royal Bahrain Naval Force

201027-N-XG173-1125 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 27, 2020) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), left, conducts a passing exercise with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship Al Manama (P 50) in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 27. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

