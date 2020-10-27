Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    John Paul Jones PASSES with Royal Bahrain Naval Force [Image 1 of 2]

    John Paul Jones PASSES with Royal Bahrain Naval Force

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201027-N-XG173-1038 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 27, 2020) Cmdr. Robert Watts, right, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), and Cmdr. Robert Franklin, executive officer of the John Paul Jones, monitor the area during a passing exercise with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 27. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 02:04
    Photo ID: 6415083
    VIRIN: 201027-N-XG173-1038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Paul Jones PASSES with Royal Bahrain Naval Force [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John Paul Jones PASSES with Royal Bahrain Naval Force
    John Paul Jones PASSEX with Royal Bahrain Naval Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    Regional Partners
    Royal Bahrain Naval Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT