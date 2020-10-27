John Paul Jones PASSES with Royal Bahrain Naval Force

201027-N-XG173-1038 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 27, 2020) Cmdr. Robert Watts, right, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), and Cmdr. Robert Franklin, executive officer of the John Paul Jones, monitor the area during a passing exercise with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 27. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 02:04 Photo ID: 6415083 VIRIN: 201027-N-XG173-1038 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF