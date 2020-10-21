NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 21, 2020) – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Sasebo consolidated hazardous material reutilization and inventory management program technicians assist HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), a Royal Canadian Navy vessel visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), with the proper disposal of hazardous waste.

Site Sasebo’s CHRIMP technicians support nine homeported ships, over 50 tenant commands and numerous visiting units onboard CFAS, to prevent unopened and reusable hazardous materials from entering the waste stream.

Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 Location: SASEBO, JP