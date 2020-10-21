Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy [Image 6 of 12]

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 21, 2020) – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Sasebo consolidated hazardous material reutilization and inventory management program technicians assist HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), a Royal Canadian Navy vessel visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), with the proper disposal of hazardous waste.
    Site Sasebo’s CHRIMP technicians support nine homeported ships, over 50 tenant commands and numerous visiting units onboard CFAS, to prevent unopened and reusable hazardous materials from entering the waste stream.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 19:10
    Photo ID: 6415005
    VIRIN: 201021-N-RH139-038
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy [Image 12 of 12], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka CHRIMP techs support Royal Canadian Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HAZMAT
    NAVSUP
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    CHRIMP
    Site Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT