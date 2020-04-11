Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Staff Sgt. Patrick Dooley, a Maintenance Chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, stands duty at his designated hotel in San Diego, CA, Nov. 4, 2020. Dooley is one of many reserve Marines that have been activated in order to assist Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego in safely and effectively quarantining new recruits prior to them beginning recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

