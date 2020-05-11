Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution

    Sailor earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Nov. 5, 2020) Damage Controlman 1st Class Julia Murray, assigned to USS Constitution, earned her basic interpretive historian qualification and received the command ballcap. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:51
    Photo ID: 6414720
    VIRIN: 201105-N-YT019-0001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    Navy
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT