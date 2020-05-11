Survivor of domestic violence finds love again

Victoria Tyler, a survivor of domestic violence and a Fort Bragg Family member, finds love again and marries her best friend, Chase, in 2020. In 2016, Tyler left her previous marriage after 10 years of domestic abuse. Tyler credits the Family Advocacy Program with saving her life.

