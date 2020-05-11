Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor of domestic violence finds love again

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Victoria Tyler, a survivor of domestic violence and a Fort Bragg Family member, finds love again and marries her best friend, Chase, in 2020. In 2016, Tyler left her previous marriage after 10 years of domestic abuse. Tyler credits the Family Advocacy Program with saving her life.

    awareness
    domestic violence
    resilience
    support
    readiness
    army community service
    Family advocacy program

