    India Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10]

    India Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare tp participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 5, 2020. Following graduation on Nov. 6, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:36
    Photo ID: 6414566
    VIRIN: 201105-M-OQ594-1104
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, India Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

