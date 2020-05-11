New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 5, 2020. Following graduation on Nov. 6, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6414565
|VIRIN:
|201105-M-OQ594-1083
|Resolution:
|5174x3449
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
