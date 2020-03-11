Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from a 26-foot fishing boat that was found sinking approximately 100 miles southeast of Panama, Nov. 3, 2020. The James' crew transferred all three people from the sinking vessel to the Coast Guard cutter, where they were treated for injuries and later transferred to Costa Rican authorities. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:19 Photo ID: 6414506 VIRIN: 201103-G-G0211-1003 Resolution: 422x246 Size: 148 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from sinking vessel off Panama [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.