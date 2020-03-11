Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from a 26-foot fishing boat that was found sinking approximately 100 miles southeast of Panama, Nov. 3, 2020. The James' crew transferred all three people from the sinking vessel to the Coast Guard cutter, where they were treated for injuries and later transferred to Costa Rican authorities. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6414506
|VIRIN:
|201103-G-G0211-1003
|Resolution:
|422x246
|Size:
|148 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from sinking vessel off Panama [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT