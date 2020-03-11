Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from sinking vessel off Panama [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from sinking vessel off Panama

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from a 26-foot fishing boat that was found sinking approximately 100 miles southeast of Panama, Nov. 3, 2020. The James' crew transferred all three people from the sinking vessel to the Coast Guard cutter, where they were treated for injuries and later transferred to Costa Rican authorities. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James rescues three people from sinking vessel off Panama [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

