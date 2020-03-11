Coast Guard Cutter James rescues four people from sinking vessel off Costa Rica

Coast Guard Cutter James rescues four people from the 35-foot fishing boat, the Rio Bravo III, that was found sinking approximately 65 miles off Costa Rica, Nov. 3, 2020. The James' crew transferred all four people from the sinking vessel to the Coast Guard cutter, where they were treated for injuries and later transferred to Costa Rican authorities. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6414505
|VIRIN:
|201103-G-G0211-1002
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
