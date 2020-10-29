Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeants Situational Training Exercise [Image 5 of 14]

    Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeants Situational Training Exercise

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who are in the Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeant Course carry a simulated casualty during a Situational Training Exercise at Camp Mackall, North Carolina October 29, 2020. The Soldiers in the course were evaluated on their ability to assess, plan, collaborate and execute routine, emergency, veterinary and preventative medicine required of a Civil Affairs Team Medic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:02
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeants Situational Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

