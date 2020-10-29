Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeants Situational Training Exercise

Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who are in the Special Operations Civil Affairs Medical Sergeant Course carry a simulated casualty during a Situational Training Exercise at Camp Mackall, North Carolina October 29, 2020. The Soldiers in the course were evaluated on their ability to assess, plan, collaborate and execute routine, emergency, veterinary and preventative medicine required of a Civil Affairs Team Medic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by K. Kassens)

