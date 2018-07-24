Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    245 Mile Birthday Run [Image 2 of 6]

    245 Mile Birthday Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2018

    Photo by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, run 245 miles across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. in celebration of the Marine Corps' 245th birthday on Nov. 4, 2020.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane Manson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2018
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:04
    Photo ID: 6414310
    VIRIN: 180724-M-AW928-956
    Resolution: 5124x3508
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
