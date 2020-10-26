This graphic was designed to advertise Ramstein Air Base's mobile application. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 09:34
|Photo ID:
|6414272
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-EQ901-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|412.35 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein Air Base mobile app, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT