SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – Role players acting as protesters create a disturbance at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Yokose fuel facility as part of Guard and Protect 2020 onboard CFAS Nov. 4, 2020. Guard and Protect is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and interoperability between Navy Security Forces and the JGSDF in response to threats on Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:08 Photo ID: 6414151 VIRIN: 201104-N-CA060-0067 Resolution: 4626x3304 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.