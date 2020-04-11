Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility [Image 1 of 2]

    Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – Role players acting as protesters create a disturbance at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Yokose fuel facility as part of Guard and Protect 2020 onboard CFAS Nov. 4, 2020. Guard and Protect is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and interoperability between Navy Security Forces and the JGSDF in response to threats on Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:08
    Photo ID: 6414151
    VIRIN: 201104-N-CA060-0067
    Resolution: 4626x3304
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility
    Guard and Protect Drills at Yokose Fuel Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill
    cfas
    Sailors
    guard and protect
    yokose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT