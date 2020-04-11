Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCain participates in SUBFAM during Malabar 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sail in formation with ships from multiple nations prior to sailing alongside the Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuraj (S 57) as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

