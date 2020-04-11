Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course

Rct. Nathaniel L. Lewis with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Lewis is from Cleburne, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

