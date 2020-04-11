Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 8 of 9]

    Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Grogan T. Flanagen-Reyes with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, drags Rct. Cody J. Gutierrez with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, while participating in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. Rct. Flanagen-Reyes is from Neenah, Wisconsin, he was recruited out of RS Milwaukee. Rct. Gutierrez is from Dexter, Oregon, he was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

