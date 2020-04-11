Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course

Rct. Grogan T. Flanagen-Reyes with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, drags Rct. Cody J. Gutierrez with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, while participating in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. Rct. Flanagen-Reyes is from Neenah, Wisconsin, he was recruited out of RS Milwaukee. Rct. Gutierrez is from Dexter, Oregon, he was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

