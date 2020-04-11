Rct. Adlie O. Martinez with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Martinez is from Woodburn, Oregon, he was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6413954
|VIRIN:
|201104-M-OQ594-2059
|Resolution:
|2780x4170
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
