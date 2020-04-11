Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course

Rct. Nathaniel M. Cabico with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carries Rct. Alexander T. Sykora with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, while participating in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. Rct. Cabico is from Honolulu, Hawaii, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. Rct. Sykora is from Annandale, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

