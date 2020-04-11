Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course

Rct. Josef C. Martinez with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. Rct. Martinez is from Castle Rock, Colorado, he was recruited out of RS Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

