Rct. Kole L. Bowers with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Bowers is from Locust, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:16 Photo ID: 6413948 VIRIN: 201104-M-OQ594-2017 Resolution: 5301x3534 Size: 2.64 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.