USS RONALD REAGAN BRIDGE TEAM

201103-N-BR419-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 3, 2020) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Cmdr. Daniel Kwiatkowski, from Chicago, discuss flight operations in the pilot house during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

