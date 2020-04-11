Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201102-N-YD864-1035 [Image 3 of 3]

    201102-N-YD864-1035

    CUBA

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201102-N-YD864-1035
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (Nov. 3, 2020) - Lt. James Hutcheson monitors readings on an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Wildcats” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 during flight deck operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Nov. 3, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:42
    Photo ID: 6413290
    VIRIN: 201103-N-YD864-1035
    Resolution: 5345x3563
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201102-N-YD864-1035 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    201102-N-YD864-1035

    TAGS

    air det
    mh60S
    HSC-22
    u.s. southern command
    lcs
    deployment
    sioux city
    phase
    ground turns

