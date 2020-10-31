Barksdale safely enjoys Trunk or Treat

Members of the Barksdale community pose for a photo during the Trunk or Treat event at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 31, 2020. The 2nd Bomb Wing chapel hosted the event to allow the Barksdale community to safely enjoy Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Lillian Miller)

Date Taken: 10.31.2020
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US