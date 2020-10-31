Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale safely enjoys Trunk or Treat [Image 8 of 8]

    Barksdale safely enjoys Trunk or Treat

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Barksdale community pose for a photo during the Trunk or Treat event at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 31, 2020. The 2nd Bomb Wing chapel hosted the event to allow the Barksdale community to safely enjoy Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Lillian Miller)

